BELTON — Services for Judy Ragsdale, 74, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Georgia Risenhoover officiating.
Mrs. Ragsdale died Tuesday, Aug. 23, at her residence.
She was born June 14, 1948, to Samuel Franklyn Barr and Rosella Hackney in Alice. Judy attended Alice High School and Pensacola Junior College, receiving an associate degree in science. She married Sammy Ragsdale on Dec. 16, 1973, in Alice. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Charron.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Daniel Charron of Victoria and Donald Charron of Temple; a daughter, Elizabeth Ash of Temple; a brother, Bill Barr of Bloomington; a sister, Brenda Elliot of Virginia Beach; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.