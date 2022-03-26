Services for Karl John Kolbe, 75, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kolbe died Tuesday, March 8.
He was born Nov. 13, 1946, to John and Eileen Kolbe in Hazel Green, Wis. He attended Milwaukee Area Technical College. He was a firefighter. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Marie Hazel Kolbe.
Survivors include a son, Kyle Kolbe; and his sister, Karol Kolbe.