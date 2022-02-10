BELTON — Services for Raymond George Klein Jr., 78, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Klein died Saturday, Feb. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 6, 1943, in Wilson, N.C., to Raymond and Beulah Klein. He married Mary Rose Sites on July 13, 1963. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. His military awards include the Bronze Star.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Teresa McElvaney, Mary Ann Huckabee and Lisa Murphy; a sister, Ann Klein King; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; or to the Human Society of Central Texas.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.