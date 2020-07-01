BELTON — Services for Johnny Lee Hilliard, 81, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgan’s Point Resort with the Rev. Jeremy Franks officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Hilliard died Saturday, June 27, at an Austin hospital.
He was born July 13, 1938, in Belton to Artie Lee Sr. and Johnnie Hamby Hilliard. He graduated from Belton High School in 1956. He married Sharon Fowler on June 3, 1995, in Morgan’s Point Resort. He worked for Southwestern Bell, AT&T and Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Johnny Hilliard Jr. of Katy and Larry Hilliard of Decatur; a daughter, Karen Prickle; two stepsons, Greg Fowler of Bella Vista, Ark., and Chris Fowler of Wichita, Kan.; a brother, Artie Hilliard Jr. of Goldthwaite; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.