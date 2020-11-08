Services for Robert P. Medrano, 70, of Troy will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Joe Villa officiating.
Mr. Medrano died Tuesday, Nov. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Temple to Julio and Juanita Perez Medrano. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Aurelia “Tollie” Tamayo. He was a musician. He was a member of VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2010.
Survivors include two sons, Robert A. Medrano of Temple and Randon Medrano of Troy; a brother, Michael Medrano of Temple; and a sister, Esther Haufler of Belton.