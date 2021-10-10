Services for Edrica Jessica Jones, 35, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Jones died Thursday, Oct. 7, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: October 10, 2021 @ 4:20 am
