Services for Rudy M. Perez, 70, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Rudy M. Perez, 70, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Perez died Sunday, Sept. 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 31, 1951, in San Antonio to Gilbert and Susie Moreno Perez. He attended high school in Killeen. He worked as a brick layer and a cabinet maker. He married Mary J. Valerio on Jan. 27, 1973.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Rudy Perez and Edward Perez; a daughter, Alice Perez; two brothers, Richard Perez and Morris Perez; a sister, Mary Irwin; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.