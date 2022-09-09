Services for Norma Jean Sweeny, 94, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Services for Norma Jean Sweeny, 94, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Mrs. Sweeny died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 17, 1928. She was a bookkeeper for McAllen Dental Office until retiring in 1986. She was a member of First Christian Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Herschel Sweeny, and two daughters, Karen Elaine Sweeny and Karen Sue Schmidt.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Sweeny and James “Jim” Sweeny; a daughter, Linda Cover; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Bell County Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.