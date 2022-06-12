Services for Genevieve Emilie “Gennie” Bartek, 77, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Bartek died Wednesday, June 8, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Bell County to Wilbert and Mildred Bruggman. She attended St. Luke Catholic Church. She was a CCD teacher. She worked for Drews Construction. She co-owned Bartek Paint and Decorating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Bartek; a daughter, Teresa Bartek; and a brother, Darwin Bruggman.
Survivors include a son, Craig Bartek of Cypress; a daughter, Dana Roach of Belton; two brothers, Danny Bruggman of Cyclone and Donald Bruggman of Holland; two sisters, Bernadine Ray of Cyclone and Cynthia Moeller of Westphalia; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.