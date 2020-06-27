Services for Anna Quinteros Hernandez, 80, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Hernandez died Tuesday, June 23, at her residence.
She was born July 13, 1939, in McGregor to Francisco and Margarita Martinez Quinteros. She married Nicholas Hernandez Jr. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Rosalinda Olivarez.
Survivors include seven children, Anthony L. Donoso, Arthur Ray Donoso, Nicholas Hernandez III, Steven Hernandez, Sylvia Van Cleave, Frances Lopez and Jessica Salinas; 28 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 5 p.m.