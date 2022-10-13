Services for Lillie Beatrice Roberts, 87, of Belton, will be 11 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with Rev. C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Far North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Roberts died Saturday, Oct. 8, in a Killeen Nursing Home.
She was born Dec. 24, 1934 to Dave and Tina Knight in Belton. She graduated from Harris High School in Belton in 1953 as Salutatorian of her class. She participated in District and State school competitions, winning the Discus field event. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. She married Amos A. Roberts in 1953. She worked for M. System Food Stores, becoming the first black bakery manager in Temple, and the People’s National Bank, retiring in 1989. She was elected the Vice- President of the Good Will Club of Temple.
Survivors include a sister, Annie M. Ferguson of Belton.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m., Friday at Brandford Dawson Funeral Home.