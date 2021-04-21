SALADO — Services for Glenda Joyce Gray, 78, of Lott will be held in private.
Ms. Gray died Monday, April 19.
Interment will be in the Gray family plot in Holland.
She was born April 27, 1942, to Robert Leland and Beula Huckabee Gray. She graduated from Holland High School and later graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a degree in home economics education. She worked as a home economics teacher for Rosebud-Lott ISD until retiring.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.