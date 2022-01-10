Richard Wright Ellison III
Richard Wright Ellison III, 65, of Baileyville, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud. Rev. John Kelley will officiate. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Ellison was born July 25, 1956 in Temple to Richard Wright and Nell Maxwell Ellison II. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1974. He married Carolyn Fuchs on September 27, 1975. He was Falls County Precinct 3 Constable from 1979 to 2001. He was a retired Rosebud Volunteer Fireman and worked for Heart of Texas Electric Co-op, KBS Electric in Bryan and was a rancher. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kaisley Lehoski and step sister, Jennifer Metz.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ellison of Baileyville, one son, Brent Ellison (Tracy) of Rosebud, one daughter, Amber Ellison (Jason) of Hearne, brother, Mark Ellison (Claudia) of Austin, sister, Dana Ellison (Mike) of Rosebud, step brother, Chris Metz, half brother, Dave Ross, two half sisters, Melanie Hart and Jennifer Hart, 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Ellison, Cole Lehoski, Cody Spivey, Robert Garcia, and Daniel Perez, 4 great grandchildren, Paisleigh, Isaac, Xavier, and Oaklee.
Memorials may be made to the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department or Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
