Jessie Joe Mclaughlin
(Septemter 9, 1955 – April 6, 2020)
Jessie Joe McLaughlin, 64, of Temple passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Baylor – Scott and White Hospital in Temple. A memorial service will be held on June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Jessie was born in Killeen, Texas to Jack and Bernice (Lasiter) McLaughlin. He was raised and attended school in Salado and later attended Temple College.
Jessie worked for 40 years as a truck driver for Wilsonart and was employed with them at the time of his passing. On October 1, 1982 he married Martha Vanderveer in Waco. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kristin Ellis (Ray), Jessica Talafuse (Johnathan), Kamryn McLaughlin, and Christina Demirs (Edmond). His grandchildren: Hunter, Elise, Scarlett, Emma, and Pearson. He is also survived by his sister –in- law Molly Dugan (Lanny).
He is reunited in heaven with his parents Jack and Bernice McLaughlin, his late brother Russell Mclaughlin, and his mother and father-in-law, Gene and Dorothy Vanderveer.
He leaves behind his beloved siblings, Richard McLaughlin (Susan), Debra Hancock (Butch), Callie Ratliff (Danny), PeeWee McLaughlin (Francie) Dena Greenwalt (Jerrel), Travis “T.R.” McLaughlin (Lori), Sherry “Kay” Fellers (Wayne), Barbara Rose and Kenny McLaughlin and sister –in-law, Jan McLaughlin.
Jessie was a hard worker and drove many miles to support his family. He looked forward to family gatherings and traditions that were carried out by both sides of his family. His wife and his daughters were his world and he often referred to them as “his girls”. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
