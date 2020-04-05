Services for Christopher Weah Blidee, 61, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Blidee died Wednesday, April 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 30, 1958, in Monrovia, Liberia, to John Blidee and Nyonnohcea Chea. He attended Boastwain High School in 1975. He graduated from William V.S. Tubman Sr. High School in 1978. He married Ame Kondor on Jan. 21, 2012. He worked for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. He was a member of College Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Christopher Blidee of Canada and Benjamin Blidee and Jonathan Blidee, both of Temple; four daughters, Weahdee Whenda of West Virginia and Christiana Willie, Jessie Blidee and Zelene Blidee, all of Monrovia; a brother, Fredrick Siafa of Monrovia; four sisters, Cecelia Blidee of Greenville, Sinoe, Liberia, and Jacqualine Friday, Esther Blidee and Confort Siafa, all of Monrovia; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.