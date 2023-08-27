Sylvia Brummett
Sylvia Brummett was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1939 to Burette B. (BB) and Wilma Brummett. She spent her childhood through her college years in Denton, Texas, always considering herself to be a daddy’s girl. After graduating from the University of North Texas, she took a trip to Arvada, Colorado and fell in love with the state and the people in that area. She moved there, and for many years was a band conductor for middle school students and, after many years of happy successes, she came back to Denton to care for her elderly parents. After her father’s passing, she and her mother moved to Temple, and she spent many years teaching and conducting students in middle and high school for both Belton and Temple ISDs. While living here, she was able to spend much of her spare time with her cousin and best friend, Billie Wilhite, with whom she had grown up and formed many happy memories. For the past 5 years of her life, Sylvia lived in Georgetown until her passing on August 24, 2023.
In her jobs in both Colorado and Texas, Sylvia taught students of all ages how to play whatever instrument they would choose. Her favorites were the french horn, violin, piano and trumpet, but she could pick up nearly any instrument and turn out quite a fine tune. For many years in her career, she taught students during the school year, and then took groups of them to countries throughout Europe, conducting her students as they performed concerts for the locals all across the continent. While Sylvia enjoyed teaching an entire band of students, she also flourished working with individual students and small groups, assisting and judging them in competitions and contests throughout the state of Texas. The kids she taught loved her, and long after her retirement, she was regularly greeted by former students whenever she was out and about in Temple. She was, for her students and for those who knew her best, always herself a big kid at heart.
As a child, Sylvia was given a West Highland White Terrier puppy by her dad, and her life from that point on was forever changed. For many decades, and even for several years after her retirement, Sylvia bred and raised hundreds of dogs of that breed. She owned, co-owned, or adopted out dozens and dozens of regional, state, and national Westie champions. Within the dog show community, Sylvia was well known, loved and tremendously respected. Similar to her success in the world of music, in the “Westie World”, Sylvia was indeed a formidable player.
Sylvia was also strong in her Catholic faith, having accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at an early age. She was a regular church member until her declining health prevented her from weekly in-person attendance. During the past 5 years, while living in an assisted living facility in Georgetown, a priest came to her room each week and prayed with her. Even as her memory began to decline, Sylvia could still quote much of the familiar rosary.
Sylvia leaves behind an enormous legacy. As a teacher, she had a positive impact on each and every student with whom she ever interacted. As a dog breeder, Sylvia’s contribution was one of great joy and happiness to the dozens of families through her gift of these furry, playful companions. And in the hearts and minds of family and friends who loved her, she leaves with us a memory of her constant kindness, her servant heart, her easy and infectious laughter, and a purpose-driven life well lived.
Per Sylvia’s wishes, there will be no funeral or graveside service. Also, in accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be co-mingled with the ashes of each dog that she kept as a pet throughout her lifetime. Their combined remains will be spread at the Continental Divide Overlook Point of the Rocky Mountain National Park between Estes Park and Grand Lake, Colorado. She requested that this be done “on a beautiful day in June or July”, with her hope “that the sun will be shining brightly and the wind blowing gently.” She always said the happiest moments of her life were spent there, and this final request will be honored next summer.
