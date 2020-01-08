Renae Ellen Devers
Renae Ellen Devers, age 56 of Temple passed from this life in the evening hours of Sunday, December 29, 2019 at a local hospital. She was born on November 8, 1963 in Baltimore, MD.
At Renae’s request no services will be held.
Renae will be greatly missed by her son Jeremy Holmsley and wife Julie of Louisville, CO, her daughter Jessi Watson and husband Evan of Hershey, PA as well as her three grandchildren Zoe, Zander and Jemma Watson.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary