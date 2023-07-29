Services for Kenneth Marvin Morgan, 86, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at First Baptist Church of Rogers with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mr. Morgan died Wednesday, July 19, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Rogers to Florence Taylor and Dee Morgan Sr. He lived in Bell County most of his life. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. He attended Temple Junior College. He married Geraldine Williams Clanton in Cameron on March 20, 1961. He worked for the city of Temple in several positions. He was a fireman with Temple Fire & Rescue, city fire marshal, civil defense and sanitation superintendent from July 1973 thru December 1997. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, a stepson, a stepdaughter and a step-great-grandson.
Survivors include four brothers, J.P. Morgan Sr. and Freddy Morgan, both of Rogers, Maxie
Morgan of Cameron and David Morgan of Onalaska; two sisters, Darleen Woods of Temple and Mary Ann Morgan of Rogers; two step-grandchildren; a step-great-grandchild; and a step-great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org), or to the Reed Lake Cemetery Fund.