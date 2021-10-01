Services for Florida Mae Mathis, 67, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Mathis died Thursday, Sept. 29, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: October 1, 2021 @ 10:34 pm
