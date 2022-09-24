Franky Lee
Cagle
Franky Lee Cagle was born on March 20, 1932 in Circle Back, Texas. He was the youngest son to Roscoe Lewis Cagle and Ozella Mae (Watts) Cagle. He attended Moody School District throughout his entire academic career. During high school, he played on the basketball team and ran sprints in track. After graduation, Franky was drafted into the United States Army and was sent to Fort Sam Houston. Thereafter, he was transported to Fort Bliss, where he served as a Corporal in the 591st Military Police Company.
After serving two years in the military, Franky was discharged in November of 1954, and married the love of his life, Jo Ann Porter on December 31, 1954. Their first daughter, Cheryl Lee Ann was born on September 15, 1956, and their second daughter Sharon Denise arrived on March 13, 1959. Franky and Jo Ann began introducing the farm, ranch, and coastal life to their children at young ages. As the years progressed and the family expanded, fishing, hunting, and working cattle came natural for all of the grandkids, as well. Franky and Jo Ann taught their daughters and grandchildren valuable lessons and morals that they would carry throughout their own lives. With constant exposure to the outdoors, these family trips and experiences shaped the lives of the Cagle family, and created an unbreakable bond within the family.
Franky began his lifelong career for Local Union 67 as a Sheet Metal Journeyman in 1970. Throughout the 24 years on the job, Franky constructed roofs of buildings in downtown Austin, on Tarleton State University’s campus, on Fort Hood base, and on the Gatesville Courthouse. In 1994, Franky retired and continued working out of his residential shop, designing and creating live traps, deer stands, and custom metal projects.
Franky found peace and spread his wings on September 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Petter in 2021. Franky is survived by his brother, Milford Cagle; wife of 67 years, Jo Ann Cagle; daughter, Lee Ann Ross (husband Reginald); grandchildren Stacey Ross, Sarah Ross-Saulters (husband Scott), Zach Petter (wife Amanda), and Jordan Petter; great-grandchildren Tierani Johnson, Ryley Litchfield, Kolten Saulters, Zaden and Ashtyn Petter, and Evalee White; and great-great grandchildren Jace, Brenleigh, and Garrisyn Johnson.
Requested by the family, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation (BEEF) for the Denise Petter Scholarship Foundation: 400 North Wall Street, Belton, Texas 76513.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 24th at Dossman Funeral Home from 12:30-2:30pm. Graveside services are at North Belton Cemetery on Saturday, September 24th, starting at 3:00pm.
