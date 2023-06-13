BELTON — Services for Martha Ray Davis, 76, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Nolan Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Interment will be in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Davis died Saturday, June 10, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 13, 1946, in Pulaski, Tenn., to Hubert and Florence Ray. She graduated from Round Rock High School. She earned her degree in accounting from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a CPA and a member of the American Businesswomen’s Association. She married James Davis on Sept. 22, 1972
She was preceded in death by her husband; and by two sons, Floyd Davis and Michael Davis.
Survivors include a brother, Skeeter Ray of Belton; two sisters, Nancy Alexander of Belton and Judy VanDaele of Monroe, Mich.; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.