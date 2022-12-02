ANGLETON — Services for Nora Beatrice Pendergraft, 92, of Damon, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton.
Mrs. Pendergraft died Wednesday, Nov. 28.
She was born March 3, 1930, to Virgie Virginia and Mary Smith Moore in Belton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Pendergraft.
Survivors include three sons, Edmund Pendergraft Jr., Billy Ray Pendergraft, and Carl Pendergraft; two daughters, Jo Ann Goodbread, and Sandra Wolverton; three brothers, Noel Moore, John Moore, and Mathen Moore; two sisters, Nora Nieto, and Brenda Moore; and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
The funeral home is in charge of arrangements.