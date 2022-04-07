Services for Ray Charles “Sharp Head” Miller, 65, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Bishop D.L. Jackson officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Miller died Tuesday, April 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Temple to Grady T. and Ruth Elda Broadus. He graduated from Temple High School in 1975. He attended Temple College, where he studied to be a medical aide. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Temple. He worked for E.R. Carpenter and Pactive for many years.
Survivors include a son, Cory Mack of Kyle; three daughters, Rossie Williams of Austin, Latoya Jones of Lansing, Mich., and Daminek Parrish of Columbus, Ga.; his parents of Temple; five brothers, the Rev. Horace Miller, Howard Broadus and William Broadus, all of Temple, Grady Broadus of East, and Myron Broadus of Waco; three sisters, Joyce Smith of Temple, Minnie Louise Hewitt of Kempner, and Gloria Jean Broadus of Waco; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.