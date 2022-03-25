Chief Steve Casey
Chief Steve Casey, Retired Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator for Bell County, age 70, of Temple, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Gerald Cemetery near Elm Mott, with Rev. Terry McElrath officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard.
Steve was born on an Army base in Lawton, Oklahoma to David U. and Billie Joe (Nichols) Casey. Throughout his life, he was an avid athlete, excelling in football, baseball and track and his beloved game, golf. Steve was affectionately known as Scruff to his golf buddies. He began his path to great success in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, while earning his degree from the University of Alaska. After serving seven years, Steve began his public service career serving the community of San Angelo as an EMT, then changing careers to Law Enforcement, as a Peace Officer. His next calling to serve was firefighting. These careers directed his path to achieving Pubic Safety officer, Fire Chief, and Police Chief, which included Special Investigator for the Treasury Department and Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator. After retiring, you could usually find ‘Scruff’ on the golf course or the Chief riding his tractor tending to his cows. Steve also enjoyed hunting, and looked forward to annual hunting trips with his sons.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Scott.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years, Tina Casey of Temple; children, Steven Casey Jr., David Casey, James Casey, Joshua Casey, and Riley Casey; seven grandchildren; brothers, David Casey and wife Lynn, and Larry Casey and wife Misty; a sister, Ann Casey; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Aderhold Funeral Home in West is in charge of arrangements.
