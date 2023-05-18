MSG (RET) Dale Neuman Duncan
MSG (RET) Dale Neuman Duncan was born April 3rd, 1938 in Spavinaw, Oklahoma to Willoby and Verda Duncan. He passed away on May 15, 2023 in Temple, Texas.
Survived by his wife, Clara Duncan and their 5 children, Sister Miriam Duncan of Chicago, Illinois, JoAnna Duncan Earl and her husband Ren of Salem, Oregon, Dale Duncan Jr. of Wiesbaden, Germany, Michael Duncan and his wife Beth of Belton, and Mark Duncan and his wife Allison of Cypress and 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Dale married Clara Guinan on September 13, 1961 in Pryor, Oklahoma. Dale joined the U.S. Army in 1960 and served for 21 years obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the military he worked at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center in Temple, Texas for 10 years. Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing his guitar and singing, farming, and spending time with his family and his dogs. Dale (KB5ZKC) was a member of the Temple Amateur Radio Club as well. Dale was a member of Bethel Assembly Of God in Temple for 40 years.
Visitation will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton on Friday, May 19 at 6:00-8:00 pm.
Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 am at Moffat Cemetery in Moffat, Texas.
