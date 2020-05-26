BELTON — Services for Terry Anthony Cossairt, 58, of Harker Heights will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cossairt died April 25 at his residence.
He was born April 13, 1962, in Sacramento, Calif., to Barbara and Norman Cossairt. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Kathy McCain on Sept. 1, 1989.
Survivors include his wife; three children, Kristina CherIe, Daniel Ryan and Anthony Carlton; and seven grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.