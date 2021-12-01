Paul Maris Caldera, age 85, of Temple, passed from this life during the mid-morning hours of Monday, November 29, 2021 at his home. He was born in Calvert, TX on the 13th day of August 1936 to parents Lucio and Ladislada Maris Caldera.
Paul would eventually settle in Temple. After marrying Regina Diaz on December 29, 1956, the two would go on to build a home and a life together which would include eleven children. He was a farmer for many years in the Belfalls area, before working at Griggs Equipment in Belton as a machine operator for over 20 years and then for Artco-Bell in Temple for 10 years. He very much loved his family; he enjoyed spending time and eating out with them when he could. Paul was also an avid football fan, especially for his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He attended church at the Higher Power Ministries in Temple.
Paul is preceded in death by his wife Regina, parents Lucio and Ladislada, daughter Mary Caldera, infant son Paul Caldera Jr., two sisters Facunda Loa and Gloria Sanchez and a grandson Paul Michael Caldera.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Isabella Minor and husband Ben of Temple, Jane Urbina Soto and her late husband Gilbert of Temple, Gilbert Caldera of Belton, Louisa Torres and husband Eddie of Richardson, Sam Caldera and wife Rita of Belton, Angela Rendon and husband Silvestre of Belton, Mike Caldera and wife Rosemary of Temple, Margaret Caldera of Tennessee, and Sonny Caldera and wife Barbara of Temple. Paul also leaves behind his two sisters Julia Diaz of Temple, Tela Caldera of Waco and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home Chapel in Temple on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2 o’clock p.m. with Pastor Rudy Diaz officiating. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Friday evening between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.