Lynda Lou Feild Matush
4/3/1938 – 3/22/2022
Lynda Lou Feild Matush was called home by her Heavenly Father on March 22, 2022. Lynda was born in Lampasas, Texas on April 03, 1938 to Marcus Anderson Feild and Annie Laverne Standard Feild. Lynda was raised on her family’s ranch in Lake Victor and the core values she learned in her early years at the ranch served her throughout her life.
Lynda being the 6th generation on the ranch, took pride in working the land as her family did before her. Lynda was no stranger to hard work. She grew up riding the horses, helping her brothers during harvest time, to helping work cattle when needed. She taught her daughter, Lori, as well to clear the senderos of cedar and mesquite trees for the cattle which is something they did together. The Feild Ranch was awarded one of Texas’ top 100 oldest family ranches in Texas, an honor bestowed by the State to the family about 25 years ago in Austin, Texas.
Lynda graduated from Burnet High School in 1956 and continued her education graduating from Southwest Texas State University. Lynda became a teacher and taught in Waco, Lampasas, Lubbock, and then taught in Temple for many years at Lamar Middle School. Lynda loved her colleagues and students while teaching at Lamar in Temple. She was joyful to motivate and inspire her students.
In 1959, Lynda married Darby Lee Clendennen in Lake Victor, Texas. While Darby was in the US Air Force they lived in Enid, Oklahoma, Waco, San Antonio, Lampasas and Lubbock. Their daughter Lori was born in Enid and while Darby was serving in Vietnam, Lynda and Lori lived in Lampasas to be close to family.
In 1976, Lynda married William Joe Matush on July the 4th in Temple. She and Willie loved their worship at First Methodist Church and especially the Dawson Sunday school class. They valued their friends in the class and their long-standing ‘Friday Night Dinner’ group which morphed into a Wednesday night ritual. Upon retirement, Lynda and Willie enjoyed working on her ranch near Lake Victor and were often there working
Everyone who knew Lynda knew she loved unconditionally—Her God, her family, her friends, her colleagues, her students, her Baylor Bears. She embraced life and her interests with gusto and enthusiasm. You never heard her complain, and although she was good at everything she did, she always shown the light on others, rather than herself.
Lynda was predeceased by her first husband, Major Darby Clendennen, her husband, William J. Matush, her parents Mark and Laverne Feild, her brothers, Marcus Standard Feild and Homer Alverne “Buddy” Feild and Sandra Mae Yazell Feild.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Anderson “Andy” Feild and his wife, Martha Lucksinger Feild, Buddy’s wife Rayma Feild, her daughter, Lori Clendennen, her step-daughters, Marilyn Taylor and husband Jay, and Mona Kohutek and husband John, step-son, Mike Matush, grandchildren William ‘Jay’ Matush, Elisa Etter, Melanie Jarvis, John Sammons III, Cain Kohutek, Emileigh Hebert, and August Beverly. Also survived by nieces Kathy Feild Reynolds and husband Eddie, Kally Feild Meyer and husband Michael, Celeste Feild Toney and husband Kyle, nephews Marcus Lee Feild and wife Rhonda, Tom Feild and wife Adrienne, Will Feild and wife Marissa and numerous great-grandchildren and children of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels of Temple, the staff and care workers at Stoney Brook in Belton, the interdisciplinary team of Baylor Scott & White Hospice, and Scanio-Harper Funeral Home for their kind care.
As per Lynda’s wishes, a private family gathering celebrating her life will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, close to her family ranch in Lake Victor, TX.
Paid Obituary