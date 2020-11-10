ROSEBUD — Services for Gloria Ann Wooley, 73, of Golinda will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Chilton Cemetery with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating.
She died Saturday, Nov. 7, at a Marlin nursing home.
She was born April 15, 1947, in Marlin to Jack D. and Bessie Corene Moore Wooley. She graduated from Chilton High School. She was a member of Golinda Baptist Church.
Survivors include a brother, Jack Wooley of Shiner; and four sisters, Nina Sturm of Willis, Sandra Bell of Rosebud, Barbara Wooley of Texas City and Janet Meenan of Gatesville.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.