Edward Brenek, Jr., age 71, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home in Temple surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease).
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16th from 6:00-7:00pm with a Rosary immediately following at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 17th at 11:00am at Church of the Visitation in Westphalia followed by a burial service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Edward was born August 18, 1950, in Temple to Edward Sr. and Wilma Hanacik Brenek. He graduated from Belton High School in 1968 where he was a member of the varsity track team, attended Temple College and served in the United States Army Reserves from 1970 to 1976. Edward married Beatrice Wilde Brenek on September 8, 1973, and they raised their three children, Kimberly, Janice and Brian, in Temple.
Edward was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, Council 3444. He worked hard his entire life as a farmer, rancher and truck driver. As a propane delivery driver for Farmers Propane, Enderby Gas and Tri-co Propane, he worked many nights, weekends and holidays. Later he became a partner with Tri-co Propane. He farmed and ranched, raised cattle, corn, hay and oats, hauled grain in his cherished 18 wheelers, as well as did custom hay baling. He was proudly awarded the 1989-1990 Young Farmer of the Year in Recognition for Outstanding Community Service by Temple Jaycees.
Along with his wife, Beatrice, Edward is survived by his children, Kim Cross of Holland, Jan Pace and husband Wendell of Pearland, and Brian (Bud) Brenek and wife Briana of Temple; three granddaughters, Madison Cross, Braya and Blaire Brenek; brothers, Richard, Marvin, Ernest and Albert Brenek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris Ann Bruggman.
Memorials may be made to Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, 144 CR 3000, Lott, TX 76656.