Thomas Gregory LaPlante
Thomas Gregory LaPlante passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Temple, Texas. Tom was born March 14, 1963 in Valdosta, Georgia and was preceded in death by his parents Major General Thomas LaPlante and June Hartmann LaPlante.
He is survived by step children Emily DeBias and Hunter DeBias. Sister Laura Koonsman (Greg) and brother David LaPlante. Uncles John Hartmann (Kathy), Jim Hartmann (Marty) and Father Joe Hartmann.
Nieces and Nephews Kelsey Shimek (Chase and son Benjamin), Claire Koonsman, Will Koonsman, Darian LaPlante, Thomas LaPlante and his faithful Basset Hound Harley.
Services for Tom will be held at a later date.
Tom was a free spirit who proudly lived life on his own terms. He will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, and Boozefighters MC Brothers. Rest In Peace Tom.
