BELTON — Services for Ronald L. Beevers, 78, of Belton, were Tuesday, Aug. 17, in North Belton Cemetery with David McGhghy officiating.
Mr. Beevers died Monday, Aug. 9, at his residence.
He was born Jan.9, 1943, in Dallas, to Iva “Doc” and Martha Opal Moyers Beevers. He married Ricky Sue Gildon on Nov. 29, 1963, in Hobbs, N. M. He moved to Belton in 1976. He owned several Central Texas businesses including Ron’s One Stop Convenience Stores, All American Mayflower Moving and Storage and the Ranch Steakhouse and Saloon.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Michael Beevers and David Beevers, both of Belton; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.