Harriet Ann (King) Prinz, age 84 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, after a long battle with asthma and recurring pneumonia. She was surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Troy, with a visitation starting at 10 am and memorial service at 11 am.
Harriet was born on June 23, 1937, to Harry B. and Essie King in Pearl, Texas. She was a proud graduate and valedictorian of Pearl High School, The University of North Texas, and Prairie View University. “Ms. Prinz” liked to say she taught about half of Bell County. She taught public school at Belton High School then moved to elementary schools teaching at East Ward, Harker Heights, Troy, Provident Heights, and Lake Waco. She also taught at the Hobby Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was a dedicated teacher for 40+ years before her retirement. She loved teaching and considered all her students her “kids.”
Harriet was an active member in the community. She was a faithful member of Troy United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School, was the president of a local TOPS chapter, and served on the Troy City Council. She loved teaching, quilting, playing solitaire, watching the San Antonio Spurs, and hanging out with her family. She also enjoyed many trips with her dear friends Mary Lou Miller and Janet Klement, who both preceded her in death. We are certain “Click, Clack, and Cluck,” as they called themselves, are having a grand ol’ time drinking coffee and going on many adventures in Heaven.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Essie King; sister, Shirley King Chafin and husband, Oney; brother, Frank King and wife, Mary; and infant son, Darrell Mack Prinz.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Prinz McAtee and husband, Bruce of Temple; daughter, Kellie Prinz Johnson and husband, Kevin of Round Rock. She was “G-Mom” to her grandchildren, Kendall McAtee and wife, Grace of Temple, Connor McAtee and wife, Brooke of Round Rock, Jacob Johnson and Samuel Johnson of Round Rock, and her great-grandsons, Hayden Michael McAtee and Adam Grant McAtee. Harriet is also survived by her sister, Kitty Kemp and husband, Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephanie and Kellie are grateful for Lavern Clark Parker, who made it possible for Harriet to live in the comfort of her own home with the help of a faithful friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Troy United Methodist Church (https://www.troymethodist.org/giving/) or Books Between Kids (https://www.booksbetweenkids.org/donate/).
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.