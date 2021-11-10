Services for Gail Marie Crawford, 65, of Killeen are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mrs. Crawford died Monday, Nov. 1, at a local hospital.
Updated: November 10, 2021 @ 2:41 am
