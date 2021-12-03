Services for Nichol Wayne Haney, 32, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Heights Baptist Church in Temple with Billy Knion officiating.
Burial will be in Holland City Cemetery.
Mr. Haney died Sunday, Nov. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born April 18, 1989, to Joe Allen Coffman and Debra Lee Haney in Temple. He graduated from Troy High School in 2007. He obtained his certified nursing assistant certificate from Temple College. He later went into sales. He was a member of the NRA.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; his stepfather, Kenneth Ralston of Little River-Academy; a brother, Robert Luke Haney of Little River-Academy; and two sisters, Hunter Lee Anne Haney Anderson Bowman of Daphne, Ala., and CharLee Rae Lynn Haney of Little River-Academy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.