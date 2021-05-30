Services for Edilberto Funilas Abello Jr., 72, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Abello died Thursday, May 27, at his residence.
He was born July 6, 1948, in Sorsogon, Casiguran, Philippines, to Edilberto Funilas Sr. and Adoracion Funilas Abello. He married Sevilla Abello. He owned a fishing business.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include four sons, Roberto Abello, Edilberto Abello III and Fresh Abello, all of Pila, Laguna, Philippines, and Marlon Abello of the United Arab Emirates; a daughter, Janice King of Killeen; three brothers; four sisters; and three grandchildren.