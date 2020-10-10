CAMERON — Services for Jerry Gardner Kruithof Jr., 52, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Kurithof died Wednesday, Oct. 7.
He was born Aug. 17, 1968, in New Orleans to Jerry Gardner and Alexis Patricia Cassidy Kruithof. He was a millwright.
Survivors include a daughter, Alexis Nicole Kruithof of Fort Worth; a brother, Robert Kruithof of Louisiana; and three sisters, Christine Springer of Buckholts, Samantha Kruithof of Chicago and Gretchen Cherry of Michigan.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.