CAMERON — Services for Jerry Fritz Wesley Pratt, 53, of Houston and formerly of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Marlow Cemetery near Cameron.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery.
Mr. Pratt died Friday, Oct. 2, at a Houston hospital.
He was born July 18, 1967, in Cameron to Larry Eldridge and Sherry Ann Davis Pratt. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1985. He married Elizabeth Boutwell on Oct. 13, 2015. He owned and operated Chaparral Pools in Houston. He worked for Balt/Best Rite in Temple, Howell Equipment in Danville, Ill., Captiol Seating in Belton, Paragon Furniture in Arlington, School Specialty in Atlanta and Aquascapes Pools & Spas in Tomball. He was a member of the San Andres Masonic lodge.
Survivors include his wife of Houston; a son, Jackson Edward Capps Pratt of Austin; three daughters, Jocelyn Lee Pratt of Dallas, Kaitlyn Faith Pratt of Galveston and Emmie Nicole Pratt of College Station; his parents of Cameron; his grandfather, Wesley Eldridge Pratt of Cameron; and a brother, Barry Eldridge Pratt of Salado.
Memorials may be made to Cameron ISD Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1214, Cameron, TX; or https://givebutter.com/cisd-scholarship-foundation.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.