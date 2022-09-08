Services for Catherine Walker, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Catherine Walker, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mrs. Walker died Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Temple.
She was born in 1947 in Lott to B.C. Caldwell and Maudie Mae Humphrey. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Walker.
Survivors include a son, J.E. Thomas Jr. of Temple; three daughters, Jennifer Alexander, Sherry Thomas and Ann Hargrove, all of Temple; a sister, Edna Pearl Marshall of Temple; and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.