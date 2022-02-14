ROCKDALE — Services for retired Lt. Col. Kirk Wayne Baird, 62, of San Gabriel will be 10 a.m. today at San Gabriel Christian Church.
Mr. Baird died Monday, Feb. 7.
He was born Sept. 16, 1959, to Carolyn Faye and Gene Kirk Baird in Taylor. He attended school in Thorndale ISD, followed by the New Mexico Military Institute. He graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in agricultural economics. He enlisted in the military and served in the Texas Army National Guard, 124th Cavalry, the 736th Maintenance Company as company commander, the 111th Area Support Company as transportation director, and the State Area Command as a maintenance officer. After his military service, he eventually became superintendent at the Texas Army National Guard’s (TXARNG) Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) program. He also worked as the director of maintenance for TXARNG. He also was a rancher. He attended San Gabriel Christian Church.
Survivors include his mother; his father; and four sisters, Melissa Baird, Eva Baird, Michele Baird and Misty Baird.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.