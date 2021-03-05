CAMERON — Services for Dolores Elaine “Dodie” Wilkins, 79, of Cameron will be will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery near Milano.
Mrs. Wilkins died Wednesday, March 3, at her residence.
She was born to Harold Blaine and Opal Belle Blackmon Fisher. She was married to Bob Wilkins for 53 years and he preceded her in death. She had worked in investment banking and trust, dairy farming and as an assistant taxidermist at Wildlife Artistry.
Survivors include a son, Rusty Wilkins of Cameron; a daughter, Jeanne Schmick of Cameron; two brothers, Harold Blaine Fisher Jr. of Cameron and John David Fisher of Houston; two sisters, Gloria Elliot of Rye and Cheryl Lynn Fisher-Groat of Austin; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.