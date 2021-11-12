Kenneth John Halfmann
Kenneth John Halfmann, 66, of Seaton, died Friday, November 5, 2021 in Pearsall. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Ben Arnold Cemetery in Ben Arnold.
Mr. Halfmann was born August 30, 1955 in Ballinger, TX to Eugene and Lucy (Buckholt) Halfmann. He married Cathy Collins on August 27, 1977. Mr. Halfmann had worked in construction sales. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Board of the East Bell Water Supply Corporation for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Halfmann and his mother-in-law, Barbara Collins. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Halfmann of Seaton; his son, Ryan Halfmann & wife Jessica of Georgetown; mother, Lucy Halfmann of Burlington; brothers, Jimmy Halfmann & wife Kay of Burlington, Roy Halfmann & wife Wendy of Zabcikville, and Mike Halfmann & wife Vicki of Troy; grandson, Easton Halfmann and his beloved, Belle.
Memorials may be made to the Ben Arnold Cemetery Association, 302 N. Colfax, Cameron, Texas 76520.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
