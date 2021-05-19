ROCKDALE — Services for Dalton Shaw, 26, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
His body will be cremated.
Mr. Shaw died May 8 near Rockdale.
He was born Nov. 9, 1994, in Abilene to Tamara Eudy. He attended schools in Pflugerville, Round Rock, Jacksboro and Cisco. He attended Austin Community College. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Made in America Manufacturing. He also was a welder and worked at the Republican National Committee in Abilene.
Survivors include his mother; a brother, Bradan Eudy; a sister, Briona Sattarphai; and his grandparents, Bill and Dottie Eudy.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.