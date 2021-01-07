Jason Peter Anderson
Jason Peter Anderson, age 37, of Temple, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital from cancer.
Jason was a banker with BBVA Compass in Temple, formerly of Waco. He earned his Bachelors in Accounting from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He was a life long Texas resident of Temple, Belton, Waco and Corpus Christi.
He is survived by his mother Billie Anderson Bartolucci and husband Giovanni Bartolucci of Belton, father, Frank Anderson and wife Jenell Anderson of Salado, brother Benjamin Anderson of Belton, grandparents, Bill and Joy Steinbach of Belton and the late Ray and Peggy Anderson of Fenton, Michigan. Step-brother, Giuliano of Italy, step-brother, Lt. Commander Andrew Meachum and wife Regina Meachum of Bailey, Mississippi, step-sister, Monica Wilson and husband Dan of Harker Heights and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was born October 11, 1983 in Temple Texas.
A service will be held for Jason at 3:00pm on January 9, at Radiant Church of Waco, TX, 1535 Wooded Acres Drive, 76710. Memorial donations or flowers may be sent to Radiant Church in Jason’s name.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Anderson family.
Paid Obituary