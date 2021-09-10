Services for Ann Deese Underwood, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in Live Oak, Fla.
Mrs. Underwood died Wednesday, Sept. 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 22, 1940, in Crescent City, Fla., to James Bowen and Mary Emma Huggins Deese. She attended high school in Live Oak. She was a Baptist. She had been a resident of Temple since 2014.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Lee Underwood and David Ray Underwood.
Survivors include two sons, Dr. Dennis Deese of Tennessee and Wayne Underwood of Little River-Academy; three daughters, Annette Robertson and Pamela Baize, both of Temple, and Mary Avinon of Harker Heights; 22 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.