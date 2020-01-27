CAMERON — Services for Matthew Lopez Jr., 73, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mr. Lopez died Saturday, Jan. 25.
He was born April 24, 1946, in Austin to Mateo and Rebecca Rendon Lopez. He married Cecile “Kay” Graham. He worked for Light Metals Co. He was the pastor of Iglesia De Dios Church.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; three daughters, Kimberly Ann Cruz of Austin, Valerie Kay Cruz of Rockdale and Joyce Stephanie Halpain of Cameron; two sons, Rudy John Lopez of San Juan and Matthew Lopez III; three brothers, David Lopez of Muskegon, Mich., and James Lopez and Abraham Lopez, both of Cameron; five sisters, Ruth Vega, Ruby Aguillon and Becky Castillo, all of Cameron; Rita Ortiz of Austin and Rachel Salazar; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.