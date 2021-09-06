BELTON — Services for Fritz Timothy Button, 52, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Button died Tuesday, Aug. 31.
He was born March 11, 1969, in Mannheim, Germany. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in March of 1973. He graduated from Faith Christian Academy of Temple in May 1988. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving until 1992, and participated in Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Jones Button; four sons, Carson Button and Landon Vasek, both of Belton, and Michael Bremer and Anthony Coffman, both of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.