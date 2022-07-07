SALADO — Services for Reuben J. Sequeira, 82, of Salado will be 3 p.m. Friday at Grace Church in Salado.
Burial will be Friday, July 15, in Lakeside Memorial in Folsom, Calif., with a memorial service on Saturday, July 16.
Mr. Sequeira died Monday, July 4, at his residence.
He was born in March 1940 in the Azores Islands off the coast of Portugal to Manuel B. Sequeira and Flora Rodrigues. He graduated college in California with a Doctor of Ministry degree. He married Carmen Ana Perez on Aug. 10, 1969. He served as a minister of the Assemblies of God for more than 50 years and established Christian preschools, high schools and churches all over the world. He served as dean of admissions, chairman of the Bible and theology department, vice president and interim president for Jimmy Swaggart Bible College.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Reuben James II Sequeira, Paul Benjamin Sequeira, Nathan Philip Sequeira and Stephen Andrew Sequeira; several siblings; and several grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.