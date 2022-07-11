CAMERON — Services for Wesley E. Pratt, 97, of Cameron will be held at a later date.
Mr. Pratt died Thursday, July 7, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
He was was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Cameron to Ernest and Ora Aline Henry Pratt. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a retired brick mason.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Pratt of Cameron and Fritz Pratt of Belto; a sister, Bonnie Pratt Peel; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-granchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.