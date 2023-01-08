Services for Clara Lee Trojan, 98, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Trojan died Thursday, Jan. 5.
She was born Nov. 11, 1924, in Barclay to Wilhelm and Leona Schroeder Fabianke. She attended school in Barclay, and attended Rosebud High School. She married Cellfred Trojan on Oct. 22, 1946, and he preceded her in death. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Temple, where she was participated in the Beehive Quilters of First Lutheran and the Alter Guild, and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Survivors include a son; Larry Trojan; three daughters, Sandra Lange, Grace Frei and Belinda Hering; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.